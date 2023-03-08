Who is the new DGCA Chief?

At a time when the aviation regulator has been flagging many safety concerns with airlines, Vikram Dev Dutt has taken over as the new director general of the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from March 1. Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently serving as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India Asset Holding Ltd. He had to take several difficult decisions following his appointment, including penalising airlines for safety-rule violations. The DGCA is also dealing with the flight resumption plans of Jet Airways and has rejected an appeal by Air India's pilot involved in the peegate scandal.