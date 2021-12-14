Who is lavishing employees with a massive bonus?

Before you pull out your resume, it is in the oil industry, in the US. The Hilcorp Energy controlled by Jeffery Hildebrand is known for generous payouts and this year he is giving away $75,000 bonuses for meeting multi-year targets. The company will also give $25,000 to each employee, to make a donation to a charity of their choice. In 2015, he gave $100,000 to each of the 1,400 employees for doubling the size of his company in five years, according to Forbes. Five years before that, he let each choose between a car worth $50,000 or a cash bonus of $35,000.