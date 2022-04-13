Who can get the COVID-19 booster shot?

The World Health Organisation has asked all countries to urgently administer COVID-19 booster shots to their adult population. WHO's expert group has recommended a single booster dose for anyone who is 12 years or older. The advisory comes as the virus has been mutating and new variants are constantly being discovered across the world. Studies have shown that even double-vaccination's immunity wanes after six months, and that booster doses provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death. From April 10, India has made the dose available to anyone over 18 years.