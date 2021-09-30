Which is EU's one charger pin to power them all?

The technology monster is insatiable. Residents of the European Union have found that keeping three chargers handy for their personal devices isn't enough. Despite being well-stocked, 38% of them could not charge their device at least once because they could not find a charger with a compatible pin. Meanwhile, discarded and unused chargers are adding 11,000 tonnes of e-waste to landfills every year. The European Commission has said enough is enough, and last week proposed the adoption of a common universal charger (USB-C) for all mobile and other electronic devices. This move is estimated to save consumers nearly €2.4 billion annually.