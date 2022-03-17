Which are Indians' favourite foreign destinations?

After two years, the Indian government has allowed scheduled commercial flights from March 27, ahead of the summer holidays. The reopening of the skies coupled with pent-up travel demand has created a huge demand for destinations such as Thailand, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia. Travel between India and these countries has already reached 50 percent of pre-Covid levels and the resuming of flights is likely to boost travel to these destinations. Australia has also seen interest from Indians, data from travel portals such as Yatra.com and Ixigo show flight bookings to Australia have risen by about 10 percent since February.