Where does India stand in world's powerful passport list?

Travel can be freeing and mind-expanding, if a traveller has a powerful passport. Otherwise, she has to complete reels of visa-paperwork before jetting off. That's why the Henley Passport Index is important. It ranks countries based on visa scores--for example, India scored 58, which means its citizens can travel to 58 countries without the paperwork. Sadly, India has slipped six places in the ranking to the 90th position. It shares its rank with Tajikistan and Burkina Faso. Japan along with Singapore took the number 1 position with a score of 192. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, and Yemen were among the least powerful on the list.