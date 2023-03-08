Where are the women fund managers?

Like most other sectors, women are less represented in mutual fund industry. There are only 42 women fund managers out of 428 fund managers in the mutual fund industry, as on 31 January 2023, according to a report from Morningstar India. The 42 women were spread across 24 fund houses, with five fund houses having three or more women fund managers, six fund houses having two women fund managers and 13 fund houses with at least one woman fund manager. Together, they manage Rs 4.43 lakh crore worth of assets, which is just 11.9% of the total AUM in the industry. Over last four years, the number of women fund managers has been increasing.

Moneycontrol PF Team