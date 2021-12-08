What's WAGMI: a bird, a plane, a rallying cry?

If you have been seeing #WAGMI on your twitter feed and don't know what it means, here it is. #WAGMI stands for ‘We are all gonna make it'. The acronym is widely used by the crypto community to build confidence, and encourage the community to not lose hope. With the proposed bill ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' in the works, there is a lot of uncertainty among the stakeholders and the independent investors. Social media, WhatsApp and Telegram groups have been flooded with concerns and queries as the bill ‘seeks to ban private cryptocurrencies'.