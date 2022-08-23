What's the reason behind recent criticism of IRCTC?

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come under fire from customers and digital rights groups after it came to light that it is planning to monetise digital data accrued by it. This was after it floated a tender to appoint a consultant who would identify a business model to monetise such data and an entity who would execute this model. For the study, IRCTC said that customer data including name, gender, login/password etc will be shared with the consultant. This has raised concerns of privacy from Internet Freedom Foundation who urged IRCTC to not 'prioritise perverse commercial interests over the rights and interests of citizens'.