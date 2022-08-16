What's the fuss over this railway concession?

The debate over restoring concession fares for railway tickets to Senior Citizens has once again resurfaced in Parliament. While the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that restarting the concession “is not desirable”, the standing committee on railways has urged Indian Railways to consider reintroducing the discount. Before being withdrawn during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the senior citizens’ concession was extended to women aged 58 and above and men aged 60 and above. While women were eligible for 50 percent concession, men and transgenders could avail 40 percent discount in all classes.