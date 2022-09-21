What’s new in UPI Lite?

The UPI Lite feature enables users to conduct up to Rs 200 of transactions without requirement of a pin code, which results in a lower time taken for completion of transactions. The total limit of UPI Lite balance, for an on-device wallet, will be Rs 2,000 at any point in time. The UPI Lite feature was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 20 on the BHIM App. Eight banks -- Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank -- are already live on the UPI Lite board.

Moneycontrol News