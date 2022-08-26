What’s making meme creation apps trend?

Memes have become the cheaper modern day way to release stress. Meme consumers are on an average spending 30 minutes a day scrolling memes, which is nearly an 80 per cent increase in consumption over the past one year, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This has made memes a hot targeting tool for marketers and brand builders, to connect with their audiences and build a rapport. This has also led to newer meme creation apps coming up. In fact, almost 90 percent of the consumers surveyed said that they would love to create memes themselves—a major market opportunity for these apps.

Debangana Ghosh