What's India’s maiden lithium find?

Earlier this month, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said it has made India’s maiden find of lithium, and has stated inferred resources of 5.9 million tonnes of the element in Jammu & Kashmir. Lithium is a crucial input material for lithium-ion batteries that power electric mobility. At present, India imports 100 percent of its lithium needs, this can change if India is able to mine its own lithium. More details on whether the inferred resources are definite, accessible, viable and meet purity standards, will decide the future course and give a huge boost to meet India’s electric mobility requirements.