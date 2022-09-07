What's causing floods in Bengaluru?

Unprecedented rainfall left the garden city of Bengaluru flooded, disrupting work in tech hubs. Employees and citizens were stranded on roads and schools declared holidays. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city received 370 mm of rainfall in August, falling only a little short of the all-time record of 387.1 mm of rainfall in 1998. Activists say that the lack of planning in placement of roads and bridges, substandard construction of culverts, poor sewage-channel connectivity between urban and rural areas, and under-developed old drainage systems in the cities are some reasons that have contributed to this flood.