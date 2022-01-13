What's all the fuss around Wordle?

Have you been seeing tweets and Facebook posts that say “Wordle in 3” or “Wordle in 4”, and been wondering what the heck it is about? It's just a user bragging about the number of tries he/she needed to guess the ‘word of the day' in a hugely popular mobile game. A user gets six attempts to guess one word a day. With each guess, the app highlights the letters you got right in yellow and the placement of letters you got right in green. It's simple to learn and not as simple to crack, and it allows you to share your score with social-media contacts/friends.