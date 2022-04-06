What we know about HDFC merger with HDFC Bank

HDFC has announced its board's approval for the merger of its subsidiaries with HDFC Bank. This entails the acquisition of 41 percent of stake in HDFC Bank by the mortgage lender, HDFC. Once it goes through, the merged entity will be among the top three listed companies by market capitalisation. Post-merger, 100 percent of HDFC Bank will be owned by shareholders. Shareholders of HDFC will receive 42 equity shares in HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held in HDFC. The scheme as such will extinguish HDFC's equity shareholding in the bank once the scheme goes through. This announcement is subject to regulatory approvals and may take between 12 and 18 months to complete.