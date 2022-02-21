What we know about Delta x Omicron recombinant

A recombinant of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus has been discovered in samples from the UK and Australia. A recombinant is when two or more variants infect the host. Leading scientists from India do not see a cause of concern as yet but believe that more such recombinants may be seen in the future. Delta x Omicron variant is being monitored, authorities in the UK said. The severity of this cross-mutation or transmissibility of it is still unknown. Earlier, alleged sample contamination in a Cyprus lab had led to discovery of 'deltacron' but scientists assert that the recombinant is different from 'deltacron'.