What was the objection to the Dam Safety Bill?

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, which provides for the surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all the large dams in the country was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2 despite opposition. Several states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka opposed the Bill saying it encroached on the sovereignty of the states to manage their dams and that water was a state subject. The opposition requested that the Bill be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for review, but a motion for the same was defeated. The bill was enacted by the Lok Sabha in August 2019.