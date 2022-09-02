What to know about India-made cervical-cancer vaccine

First India-developed vaccine against cervical cancer was launched on September 1 and is expected to hit the markets soon. Developed by Serum Institute of India and Department of Biotechnology, it is expected to be priced between Rs 200 and 400. According to WHO, cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women. It affects women between 15 and 45 years, and is more likely to occur in women above 30 years of age. The indigenously developed vaccine may protect against different types of HPV causing cervical, vaginal and vulvalar cancers, and will be produced by SII. Around 2 million doses may be produced in next two years.