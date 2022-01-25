What the police have found in Delhi crypto theft case

In a 2019 case of cryptocurrency theft, the Delhi Police has found that digital assets were transferred to the military wing of the Palestinian group - Hamas. The cryptocurrency which is now valued at Rs 4 crore was transferred to six accounts, one of which was named Al-QasamBrigades, allegedly with links to Hamas. Other five e-wallets are being operated from locations in Egypt and Palestine, the Delhi Police said. The cryptocurrency was routed through various wallets before being parked in the suspended Hamas-related account and the link surfaced after investigation through blockchain analysis. Police say that the stolen assets were being used for terror operations and child pornography.