What led to the Morbi Bridge collapse?

The century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday. The death toll in the bridge collapse has mounted to 134 till now with many more children and adults missing. A forensic report presented by the police said that cables holding the bridge upright were not replaced during renovation and they could not take the weight of the changed flooring. The cables were also said to be "rusted". What also led to the collapse was the number of people who were allowed onto the bridge at the same time. Eyewitnesses said an upwards of 500 people were on it.