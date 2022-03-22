What is Zomato's 10-minute delivery?

Within 24 hours of Zomato announcing a service to deliver food in 10 mins, the company issued a clarification, ironing out details of the new service. The lightning-fast delivery will not affect the road safety of Zomato's delivery partners, it said. The service, to begin in Gurugram next month, will be available only at select outlets and only for delivery within one to two-kilometre radius. The 10-minute delivery will be available only for popular and standard food items that require minimal cooking time. Most importantly, late delivery will not be penalised nor will on-time delivery be incentivised, Zomato clarified.