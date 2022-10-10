What is WhatsApp banking?

WhatsApp banking allows customers to avail banking services conveniently. Customers can send a hi/hello request on their WhatsApp mobile app on the number given on banks’ website. A WhatsApp chatbot resolves customer queries, saving time, resources and money. The feature aims to provide banking services such as balance enquiry, mini statement and blocking debit card. Most banks offer WhatsApp banking services to account holders as well as non-account holders. Banks claim that the service is safe and secure. Currently, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank offer WhatsApp banking.