Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised method used by banks and other financial institutions which involves a consent-based procedure of collecting information of a customer during the onboarding process. During the procedure, an official of the bank or other financial institution, through video conferencing, takes details of the customer/s under the know your customer (KYC) norm. V-CIP can be used to perform re-KYC.