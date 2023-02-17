What is UPI Lite?

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Lite is a payment service under the larger UPI network where users can make low value transactions without their UPI pin. Under UPI Lite, transactions of not more than Rs 200 can be performed without a pin. Also, offline mode is available for transactions but not entirely, as only the debit part of the payment can be done in the offline mode whereas the credit part requires an internet connection. Unlike UPI, UPI Lite is an on-device wallet, meaning users have to pre-load funds of up to Rs 2,000 in it in order to use it for making transactions.

