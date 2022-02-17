What is Twitter's new 'downvote replies' feature?

Twitter has rolled out its downvote-replies feature globally. While still in the test stage, many users can now try it. By allowing this, Twitter can better understand what its users find relevant in a conversation. However, it is not a dislike button, because it will be visible only to the user who has posted the tweet. For now, other users will not be able to see what replies/tweets have downvoted. The microblogging site has 217 active daily users as of Q4 2021, becoming a global a stage for political and social debate. The rise of trolling on Twitter and government legislation has pushed the company to add these new features.