What is Tomato Flu that is infecting infants?

A yet unidentified flu dubbed the 'Tomato Flu' has infected 80 infants and children in the Kollam district of Kerala. Children below the age of 5 are developing rashes and blisters. The flu is also causing dehydration, high fever and swelling in the joints. The Centre is also looking into the causes. Kerala state health authorities say, while the flu is self-limiting, it is extremely contagious and currently there is no drug to fight it. Kerala has been called the gateway for viral infections entering India. The state has reported multiple outbreaks over the past four years including those of the deadly Nipah and Zika viruses.