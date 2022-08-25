What is Tomato Flu?

'Tomato Flu' has been reported in some parts of India among children under the age of five. Tomato fever is a rare contagious disease caused by Coxsackie A 16 virus. The infection has been named ‘tomato flu' because of the red, painful blisters that appear on a patient's body and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato. Its symptoms include rashes, intense joint pain, high fever, fatigue, vomiting, nausea, dehydration, body aches and diarrhea. There is no specific drug to treat 'Tomato Flu', the treatment given to children is the same as those given in the case of dengue, chikungunya, and hand, foot and mouth disease.