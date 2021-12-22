What is tokenistion?

Tokenisation is the replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the “token”, which will be unique for every combination of a card, token requestor and the merchant's payment-processing device. A user can get his/her card tokenised by sending a request through an app provided by a token requestor. The token requestor passes it on to the card network and the card network issues a token, unique for every transaction. A tokenised card transaction is considered safer since the actual card details are not shared with the merchant during transaction processing.