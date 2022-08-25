What is the whistleblower accusing Twitter of?

A former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko has alleged that the social media giant misled users and regulators about the gaps in its online security protection. Filing a whistleblower complaint before the US market watchdog, Zatko accused Twitter of negligence and wilfully ignoring threats to national security and democracy, as per reports. Zatko added that the software was vulnerable to cyber attacks and that the company executives are hiding the actual figure concerning hacking attempts from the board as well as the US government. Twitter also underestimated the number of bots and prioritises growing its user base than weeding out spam profiles, Zatko's complaint adds.