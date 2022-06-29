What is the US Federal Reserve's dot plot?

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) uses a dot plot to convey interest rate outlook to financial markets. Each dot shows where a respective FOMC member expects the federal funds rate to be at the end of the current and next few calendar years along with a long-term view. It represents expectations of FOMC policymakers - both voting and non-voting members - regarding quantum of rate increases, or decreases, from meeting to meeting. It adjusts its expectations based on economic trends and global events. Recently, Jayanth Varma, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said that the time was “ripe” for dot-plot type projections for policy rate in India.