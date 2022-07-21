What is the Twitter-Elon Musk lawsuit about?

After announcing a takeover deal with Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk recently pulled out of the deal claiming that Twitter Inc had breached the conditions set in the deal. Musk claimed that Twitter failed to furnish a complete list of all bot profiles on Twitter and also let go of many of its key managerial persons before the deal could be executed. Twitter claims that unfavourable market conditions led to Musk pulling out of the deal and sued the billionaire for enforcing the proposed takeover. The lawsuit is filed in Delaware court of Chancery which specialises in equity cases and high-stake business deal like this.