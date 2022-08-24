What is the Startup India Seed-Fund Scheme ?

The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) provides financial assistance to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market-entry and commercialisation. Active since April 1, 2021, it enables startups to graduate to a level where they will be able to raise investments from angel investors or venture capitalists or seek loans from commercial banks or financial institutions. Till July 30, 2022, Rs. 375.25 crore has been approved for 102 incubators out of the total corpus of Rs. 945 crore. Further, Rs. 81.45 crore has been approved for 378 startups cleared by these incubators.