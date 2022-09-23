What is the RBI’s MANI app?

The Reserve Bank of India, in January 2020, launched the Mobile Aided Note Identifier (MANI), a mobile application, for aiding visually impaired persons to identify denomination of Indian bank notes. The app identifies note denominations by checking front or reverse side/part of the note in broad daylight. It also identifies note denomination through audio notification and vibration. After installation, the mobile application does not require internet. It can be downloaded from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store without any charges. One can navigate the mobile application through voice controls for accessing the application. Recently, the RBI updated the app to include 11 more Indian languages.