What is the Parivar Pehchan Patra?

Haryana launched a unique identity card — called Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) — through which the state government aims to monitor each of the approximately 54 lakh families living across the state. To avail the benefits of social-security schemes of the state government, a family has to register itself on the Parivar Pehchan Patra portal. Also, the government has made it mandatory for employees to go for this PPP, failing which their salaries may also be withheld. While Aadhaar represents an individual as a unit, a PPP represents a family as a unit. Most of our government schemes are structured around the family. It is not structured around an individual.