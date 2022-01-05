What is the new IHU variant of Covid-19?

Even as the Omicron variant creates chaos in Europe, US and India, a new and more infectious variant has been discovered in France. Found in a cluster of 12 cases in Marseilles, the IHU variant or B.1.640.2 has 46 more mutations than Omicron. This makes it even more infectious than Omicron and more resistant to vaccines. This is due to the presence of the N501Y and E484K mutations respectively. The IHU variant may have originated in the West African country of Cameroon, which has been able to vaccinate only 2 percent of its population till now. It is yet to be labelled a 'variant under investigation' by WHO.