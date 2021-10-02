What is the new, digital health ID​?

How are you feeling today? A 14-digit number can capture that now. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), launched on September 27, every citizen can apply for a health ID with a unique, randomly generated, fourteen-digit number. This will be linked to a person's medical details including diseases, doctors consulted, tests taken, diagnoses and medicines prescribed. This will help with access, authentication and sharing of health records of citizens with their consent. To apply, a person can submit his/her Aadhaar or phone number.