What is the new ATF pricing mechanism?

In an attempt to bring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price parity, the government is planning to move to the Mean of Platts Arab Gulf (MoPAG) pricing mechanism for jet fuel instead of the import parity pricing that the oil firms follow at present. The new pricing mechanism will help ATF prices to fall around 15-20 percent in India which will help airlines offer tickets at a lower price as well to customers. Airfares of metro routes are likely to fall significantly once the new mechanism for supplying jet fuel comes into play.