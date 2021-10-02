What is the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) Trust ?

Exports can be tricky. For example, what if a politically volatile situation emerges in the buyer country? So, governments offer trade credit insurance and India offers it through Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India or ECGC. Sometimes, the export deals are trickier--though they are commercially viable, they are driven more by national and strategic considerations. To help with such medium and long-term deals, to add to the support provided by ECGC, we have the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) managed by the NEIA Trust. On September 29, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs. 1,650 crore capital infusion to NEIA for FY22 to FY26, to support project exports up to Rs. 33,000 crore.