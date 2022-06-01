What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It was first identified in laboratory monkeys. Cases of infection reported outside of Africa have been linked to international travel or were spotted among imported animals. In the past month, infections in humans have been recorded in 25 countries, although no case has been documented in India so far. The Central government on May 31 released guidelines for surveillance and management of monkeypox. The government said that even one case of monkeypox is to be considered an outbreak and directed district-level surveillance units to report any suspected case immediately.