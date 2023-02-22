What is the LACE effect in auto industry?

LACE is an acronym for four trends unfolding in the automotive industry. L stands for lightweighting, with companies trying to achieve more fuel efficiency with the use of lighter materials. A stands for active safety, which are safety features that function to avoid accidents, versus passive safety features such as air cushions that are placed to mitigate the damage after an event. An example of an active safety feature would be an electronic stability program that can stop the vehicle from skidding into a crash. C is for connected mobility, or vehicles that can communicate with other smart vehicles or smart infrastructure. E is for electrification of mobility.