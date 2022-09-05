What is the Kisan Credit Card Scheme?

The Kisan Credit Card scheme aims to provide adequate and timely credit support to farmers from banks. It is meant to meet short-term credit requirements such as for cultivation, post-harvest expenses and produce marketing. Under this scheme, farmers are exempt from the high interest rates of the regular loans offered by banks. The interest rate for KCC starts as low as 2 percent and averages at 4 percent. With this scheme, farmers can repay their loans depending on the harvesting period of their crop for which the loan was given. The Reserve Bank innovation hub recently developed a pilot project for end-to-end digitalisation of KCC lending.