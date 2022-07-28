What is the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022?

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which was taken up for debate by the Parliament in the Monsoon session aims to regulate India's research operations in the polar regions in conformity with the provisions of the global treaties relating to the antarctic zone. The bill provides a framework for carrying out India's antarctic programs efficiently, help in the sustainable development of fisheries management, and handling increased tourism in the region. India currently has two research stations - Maitri and Bharati - in the region. The bill aims to establish India as a reliable nation in terms of conducting research programmes in the ecologically sensitive zone.