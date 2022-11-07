What is the ICAO audit?

The UN's aviation watchdog International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will carry out its comprehensive audit of India's aviation sector between November 9-15. The audit is significant as it comes in the aftermath of a number of safety-related issues impacting the operations of domestic airlines in India for the past six months. ICAO will look at India's aviation legislation and aviation regulations, aviation organization, personnel licensing and training, aircraft operations, and airworthiness of aircraft. The outcome of the audit score is crucial for Indian airlines as it could impact their international expansion plans. The ICAO last carried out a comprehensive safety audit in 2018.