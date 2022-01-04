What is the IC15 basket of cryptocurrencies?

One way to invest in cryptocurrencies is to buy coins that you like the most, separately. But if you want to buy coins in a slightly more organised way, one alternative is to track an index. CryptoWire, a global crypto app, has launched India's first index of cryptocurrencies. Called IC15, this index tracks performances of the top 15 most widely traded and liquid cryptocurrencies. The top 3 constituents of IC15 index are Bitcoin (51.57 percent), Ethereum (25.79 percent) and Binance (5.03 percent). The index gets rebalanced every quarter. Although investing in an index may bring down risks, it's best to first wait for the Indian cryptocurrency regulations to be in place.