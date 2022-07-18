What is the I2U2?

The newest geopolitical club, the I2U2 brings together India, Israel, US and the UAE into an unprecedented partnership. The platform aims to pool investments for infrastructure financing and green tech, a crucial focus for India. The first virtual summit between PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Yair Lapid, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place on 14 July. The grouping is aimed at encouraging joint investments in six areas - water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. Officials have argued I2U2 would not become a West Asian version of Quad since its focus is not on strategic affairs but the US has hinted otherwise.