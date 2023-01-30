What is the Economic Survey?

Economic Survey details the country's performance over the last one year. It also underlines key challenges that lie ahead along with measures to deal with them. It essentially lays the groundwork for the presentation of Budget. It consists of two parts – one includes the economic challenges the country is facing and the second is the analysis of the year gone by. The document analyses trends in money supply, agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, prices, employment, exports, imports, and foreign exchange reserves. All the surveys have a theme. Last year, the theme was saving lives and livelihoods.