What is the COP26 Climate Conference​?

COP26 is the 26th edition of the annual UN climate change conference. COP, which stands for Conference of the Parties, will be attended by the countries that signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP26 is being hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, between October 31 and November 12. It was originally scheduled for November 2020 in Glasgow but was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. This is the most significant climate meeting since 2015, when the Paris Agreement was launched. This time, countries will set more ambitious goals and robust guidelines for the implementation of the agreement.