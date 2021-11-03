What is the Climate Vulnerability Index?

Over eighty per cent of India's population lives in districts highly vulnerable to hydro-meteorological disasters, according to a study done by environmental think-tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). The CEEW designed a Climate Vulnerability Index (CVI), after analysing 640 of the country's districts based on their exposure, sensitivity and adaptive capacity to extreme weather events. Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar were shown to be the most climate vulnerable states. States located in India's northeast were found to be more likely to see floods, while the states in the southern and central parts were observed to be more prone to extreme droughts.