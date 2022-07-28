 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is the CASA ratio?

Piyush Shukla
Jul 28, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

CASA ratio, in banking parlance, refers to the proportion of low-cost sticky current-account and savings deposits as against overall deposits of the bank. CASA deposits are a cheap source of liquidity for banks as customers offer to keep their small savings for a long-term with the bank, which the lender subsequently uses for growth and other operational purposes. A higher CASA ratio of bank indicates that its cost of funds is lower, which can aid earnings. During April-June, most large public and private sector lenders reported a double-digit yearly growth in their CASA deposits.

